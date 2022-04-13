The latest on proposed events venue off Lake Lanier

The nearly dozen people who showed up Tuesday night to oppose a proposed events venue in their neighborhood got their wish granted.
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board voted April 12 to recommend denying Angela Zubar’s request to change the planning unit development zoning classification for the property to allow for the venue at 2475 Pemmican Run.
Pemmican Run, which is off McEver Road south of Dawsonville Highway, is on a peninsula leading to Lake Lanier.
The recommendation goes before the Gainesville City Council for a final vote at a later meeting.
Zubar is hoping to build a 9,150-square-foot special event facility, 2,000-square-foot pavilion and 2,000-square-foot wine tasting room on the property. She and husband Victor Zubar originally bought the 3.3 acres to prevent a townhome development that was allowed through a previous zoning action.
Angela Zubar decided on an event venue “because it’s just something different on the lake,” she told The Times in an earlier interview. “It’s just such a pretty property, and (it’s nice) to have that view of the lake.”
The special events space, which would be known as The Oakley, would be available for rent for weddings and other events with a maximum capacity of 200 people.
A couple of people spoke in favor of the request, with Mike Smith, one neighborhood resident, saying, “I’m afraid if this doesn’t go through, it will be very high-density housing, which is really worse for the area.”
Opponents said they were worried about impacts, especially noise and traffic, on the neighborhood if approved.
“While I do like a good party, I don’t like one seven days a week,” said resident Robert Shipley, who added that he was also concerned about headlights shining onto his property.
In responding to resident concerns, Angela Zubar said, “The first year, we are focusing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (operations) — a total of possibly 80 special events for the year.”
She added, “I’m very sensitive to noise, traffic and so forth. It’s my community also.”
Angela Zubar has said that if her plans get approved, construction could start this summer, with a possible opening in spring or summer 2023, Angela Zubar said.