The latest on proposed 345 new homes at Hall-Gwinnett border

A public hearing is set for June 8 on the proposed development of 345 homes at the Hall-Gwinnett County line.
The proposal goes before the Braselton Town Council with an April 24 recommendation of denial from Braselton Planning Commission, city planner Kevin Keller said.
Other details about the denial weren’t available Friday, April 28. Commission Chairman Tom Logan couldn’t be reached for comment.
Braselton town staff is otherwise recommending approval with “many changes and stipulations,” Keller said.
The proposal had been set for a May 4 public hearing but was put off Friday to June 8 at the applicant’s request.
A revised site plan submitted in February shows developer PulteGroup seeking 317 homes on 195 acres north of Duncan Creek Road, which is off Spout Springs Road just south of the Hall County line in Gwinnett.
John Wieland Homes would develop 62 of the homes.
PulteGroup is seeking another 28 homes on 14.6 acres off Alto View Drive, which is also off Spout Springs in Gwinnett near Hall.
All the homes except for the John Wieland portion would be an expansion of 784-home Del Webb at Chateau Elan, an active-adult community that also has an entrance off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall. The development features a 19,000-square-foot community center with indoor and outdoor swimming pools and other amenities.
PulteGroup is seeking a master plan amendment for the 317-home request and annexation and planned unit development rezoning for the 28 homes.
Braselton Town Council
What: Public hearing on proposed 345 homes at the Hall-Gwinnett County border
When: 4:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 State Route 53.