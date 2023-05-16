Latest on plans to restore old schoolhouse in Lula into luxury apartments

Developer Frank Norton Jr.’s plans to convert an old schoolhouse building, once known as the Lee Institute, into luxury apartment units are for now on pause.

Norton, who before the hearing requested that the item be tabled for 30 days, has requested a variance from the city's 1,200-square-foot minimum requirement to 1,000 square feet for four, two-bedroom luxury apartments on Carter Street.

Norton said the cost of the project, if approved, or an anticipated rent price has not yet been determined.

“I’m going to ask that this issue be tabled for 30 days to allow me to continue to talk to the surrounding neighbors…and have my land planner come up with some solutions to some parking issues and some driving issues that have been raised,” Norton said. “Our intent is to…restore it in a historical manner that is pleasing to the neighbor’s first. It would be a strong statement for the city of Lula that they believe in preservation.”