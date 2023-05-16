Latest on plans to restore old schoolhouse in Lula into luxury apartments

Developer Frank Norton Jr.’s plans to convert an old schoolhouse building, once known as the Lee Institute, into luxury apartment units are for now on pause.
Norton, who before the hearing requested that the item be tabled for 30 days, has requested a variance from the city's 1,200-square-foot minimum requirement to 1,000 square feet for four, two-bedroom luxury apartments on Carter Street.
Norton said the cost of the project, if approved, or an anticipated rent price has not yet been determined.
“I’m going to ask that this issue be tabled for 30 days to allow me to continue to talk to the surrounding neighbors…and have my land planner come up with some solutions to some parking issues and some driving issues that have been raised,” Norton said. “Our intent is to…restore it in a historical manner that is pleasing to the neighbor’s first. It would be a strong statement for the city of Lula that they believe in preservation.”
A number of residents who live in the area spoke against the project Monday.
“I don’t object to (Norton) remodeling and renting it out, but I object to the variance,” resident Emory Coker said.
Robert Peyton, who lives across the street from the building, voiced objection to the variance and cited issues of traffic on Carter Street he said already exist without apartments. If the variance is approved, he said Norton has more ambitious plans for that street in the future.
“I oppose going to 1000 (square-feet) because we already have problems with the two duplexes in the neighborhood,” he said. “The traffic on the road is unbelievable…this is just the first proposal. The second proposal is for 13 more units. If we give into this, it may go to that.”
Josh Peck also expressed to council his concerns, which centered on potential issues of density.
“I don’t object to a man making money and remodeling and putting in a few units,” he said. “But when it’s something that normally would go in the inner city suddenly on a backroad back here, I’m against that. I don’t want the (variance) to pave the way for a bunch of 1000-(square)-foot spaces – therefore, tighter population density.”
Robert Grizzle was among those who spoke in favor of the proposal, stating, “I believe that place has been an eyesore for quite a while. I think we have a reputable developer here that will take it in his hands and do a good job with it, turn it into a nice piece of property that will be valuable to Lula.”
A statement of support from resident Chris Lewallen, who couldn’t attend Monday’s meeting, was read aloud by City Manager Dennis Bergin during the hearing.
“I think this would be a good redevelopment use of the historic building…(and) offer different housing options for citizens,” he said.
The variance request is expected to go back before council for consideration at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Lula City Hall.