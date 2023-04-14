The latest on Oakwood housing moratorium

Oakwood had been swamped with applications for those kinds of housing, with the City Council voting Nov. 17 to impose the moratorium while it looked at and possibly changed zoning ordinances.

The moratorium originally was set to end in February, but the city’s work continued until this month. The ban ended Monday as the council voted to approve changes to the zoning ordinance, mainly distinguishing between townhomes and apartments.

At the time the moratorium was imposed, a proposed 81-unit apartment complex on Flat Creek Road near McEver Road went before the council, with the developer saying the two-story units had a “townhome feel.”

The developer’s point raised some questions from the council as to the exact nature of the project, and whether they lined up with code requirements, such as one-car versus two-car garages.

The project ended up getting denied by the council in December.

Zoning changes approved Monday included clarifying “the parking, landscape and driveway requirements for townhomes and apartments,” city planner Dan Schultz said Friday, April 14.

The city also added the requirements for a homeowners association for such developments, he said.

Only Councilman Todd Wilson objected to the moratorium in November, saying he believed “these are issues we can work through.”