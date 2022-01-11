The latest on Limestone Parkway multi-use development

A multi-use development off Limestone Parkway across from New Holland Market in Gainesville could finally begin to emerge.

Graded portions of the property, or the retail part of the development, are under contract, said Billy Powell of SVN Hokayem Company Inc., a commercial real estate advisers group.

And a yet-to-be-graded multifamily part of the 75-acre development, which would be behind the retail part, is “close to being under contract,” he said.



