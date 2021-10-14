The latest development plans for vacant land off Price and Thompson Bridge roads

A grocery store-anchored shopping center is proposed, along with 185 townhomes, on a long-vacant piece of land in northeast Hall County.

A grocery store isn’t named in Hall County plans, only that the developer, Atlanta-based Fuqua Acquisitions LLC, “intends to develop the site with 84,362 square feet of commercial retail space, including a top-tier national grocer, retail shops, restaurants, offices and service uses.”

The shopping center, Riverbrook Marketplace, would be off Price and Thompson Bridge roads on land that was long ago cleared for future development.

“The property has been the subject of multiple zoning actions since the original rezoning for a mixed-use development in 2006,” Hall planning documents state.

Fuqua’s proposal is the commercial component of a larger mixed-used development first approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in November 2006. Plans were amended in 2013 to allow for a 316,000-square-foot shopping center.

Fuqua’s plans call for a shopping center with a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, including a drive-thru pharmacy, and 7,700 square feet of retail. The development also would feature a 15,000-square-foot office building and 13,075 square feet for three freestanding fast-food restaurants.

Mike Hagan, listed in the documents as the Fuqua contact, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Fuqua’s proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Oct. 18, with Hall County planning staff recommending approval..

Another developer, Atlanta-based The Revive Land Group LLC, is going before the planning board with a request to build 185 townhomes at the site.

“The site plan depicts various pocket parks throughout the development and a pool house, cabana and centralized mail kiosk,” according to planning documents.

“Revive’s proposed development, coupled with Fuqua Development’s proposed development, will transform Riverbook Village into a true mixed-development,” Revive says in its application.

A CVS Pharmacy has been open at the property for many years, and construction is underway on a 220-unit gated apartment complex, Treesort, that’s also part of the overall development.

Planning staff also recommends approval of Revive’s request.



