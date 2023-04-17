Latest on Buford's push to annex 50 acres in Hall

Hall County Board of Commissioners voted to block the annexation of a proposed 50-acre industrial/warehouse park on Bennett Road into the city of Buford after Commissioner Kathy Cooper motioned to add the item to the agenda just before the start of their regular meeting.

After a unanimous vote by commissioners to block all five parcels of the annexation Thursday, Cooper confirmed that county officials had “reviewed the project” and cited zoning discrepancies as the basis for objection.

“I think the main objection was industrial (zoning) inside those residential areas,” Cooper said.