The latest on 2 proposed self-storage developments in Flowery Branch

A couple of self-storage developments were approved Thursday, Jan. 5, by Flowery Branch City Council.

A 147,200-square-foot development planned off busy Gaines Ferry and McEver roads will be spread out among several buildings on 7 acres, also off Bell Drive and across from the Four Seasons on Lanier subdivision.

The development “would provide a needed service to the surrounding neighborhoods while acting as a transitional use between the boat storage and nearby residential,” according to a letter from Shamrock Building Systems, a Smyrna company that builds storage facilities.

The development drew some concerns because it will be just off a roundabout being considered for the intersection. The council voted in December to proceed with developing concepts and cost estimates for a roundabout with and without right turn lanes at the busy intersection.

Also gaining approval was a three-story development off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 near Interstate 985’s rapidly growing Exit 14.

BLT Martin Road LLC is planning to build the 120,000-square-foot facility at 4153 Falcon Parkway behind Memorial Park Funeral Home and across from Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The 4-acre site is also north of H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway/Martin Road and off a new road planned between Falcon Parkway and Overbrook Drive.

BLT was seeking a conditional use permit, as the property was rezoned in 2020 to highway business with plans for a “small retail development.”

“Since then, our belief that the most highest and best use for the parcel” is a self-storage facility, BLT said in an Oct. 4 letter to Flowery Branch.

That’s due to several factors, including the completion of a 312-unit apartment complex, Advenir at Flowery Branch, and planned 263-unit expansion off Overbrook Drive.

“Further, in the time since the original rezoning, the site has been marketed heavily for a retail user without any success,” according to BLT.