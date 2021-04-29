This large music venue, restaurant with rooftop bar may replace Engine 209 Park

According to a release published by B Entertainment, the Gainesville plans are a part of a Georgia-based expansion that also includes metro Atlanta.



“We are planning to build a campus that fully complements the historical architecture of the downtown square while also providing amenities only found in the world’s finest music and performance venues, said B Entertainment Chairman and CEO JW Roth. “We are excited to partner with the City of Gainesville to finalize our plan with the City over the coming months and open in the first half of 2022.”

The campus will include a rooftop bourbon bar and a collection of outdoor gathering areas centered around fireplaces, according to the release from B Entertainment.



The venue could attract as many as 100 concerts a year, according to B Entertainment, and can be used as a wedding and corporate venue.



The city said there are also plans to renovate historic Poultry Park across West Academy Street from the planned site of the proposed venue and restaurant.

“The city has been in discussions with Georgia Poultry Federation representatives Abit Massey and Mike Giles for several months about the upgrades for Poultry Park,” an excerpt from the statement reads. “Which will include parking for those who want to gain a better sense of the monument at the park, but also support parking for events at The Arts Council depot and the Bourbon Brothers venue.”

Gainesville mayor Danny Dunagan said B Entertainment’s planned expansion into Gainesville will “align seamlessly” with current mixed-used city developments.

The outgoing mayor noted the Solis Gainesville and Gainesville Renaissance projects, which are set to be completed by 2022, will be within walking distance to the music venue and restaurant.

“Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more exciting in downtown Gainesville, B Entertainment executives approached city leaders about this impressive project — one we’re convinced will attract residents and visitors from all over,” he said. “Gainesville’s already a well-known tourism hotspot, but I’m confident this partnership with B Entertainment will take the city to new heights in comparison with other destinations in Northeast Georgia.”

Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s tourism director said the expansion not only increases Gainesville’s dining and entertainment sector but should be a major boon for the city post-pandemic.

“There’s no doubt Gainesville, Georgia, is the place to be, and we look forward to partnering with B Entertainment on the marketing of the venue for groups looking to host meetings and conferences,” she said. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, city staff has continued to see hoteliers welcoming out-of-towners visiting for corporate meetings and conferences (and) events, like Food Truck Friday and First Friday concerts.”