This popular Alpharetta brewery could be coming to Gainesville

Midland Social includes The Chair Factory, an event venue, and other commercial space on about 13 acres at 456 Industrial Blvd. It is bounded by Davis, Grove Street, Industrial Boulevard and Pine Street.

Jekyll submitted plans to the city of Gainesville to add 73 parking spaces off of Davis Street and 17 spaces off of Industrial Boulevard. They are also in the building permit review process for interior renovation and a brewery addition, Community and Economic Development Director Matt Tate wrote in an email.

The city and Cheeley have made efforts to revitalize the midtown area. The city moved Engine 209 in August from its longtime spot off of Jesse Jewell Parkway to the new Engine 209 Park at 878 Grove St., and Cheeley arranged the move of an early 20th-century Southern Railway baggage car in May to Midland Social.

Cheeley held an event for the train car’s move that featured catering from Jekyll Brewing, who offered free Smash Burgers and a beer to the first 100 customers who arrived at the Chair Factory that day.

The brewery has two locations in Alpharetta featuring 26 taps and a 50 barrel brew system, according to its website. It has been in operation since 2013, and its website states it was the first brewery in the city.

“The plans are in the middle of our plan review process and may end up changing,” Tate added.