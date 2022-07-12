‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Residents in Solis Gainesville talk about new community

That’s what worries Johnson and others, like Jonathan Rucker who lives in Flowery Branch but grew up in and around Newtown.

Solis itself doesn’t threaten to erase the Newtown community, he said, “but it could morph later.” Many of the homes in the Newtown community are in need of renovation, he added, but any future housing should be affordable so it doesn’t drive current residents out.

When Solis was being considered by the council, she said, Newtown proposed relocating its representation to a different ward. Solis would have physically remained in Ward 3, of course, but the property and the people who live there would have been drawn into a different ward. Given the rules and intricacies of redistricting, she said, that just wasn’t feasible.

Brooks is focused on the big picture, she said, “not necessarily just moving a big development that might change the ethnicity of the ward and gentrify things.”

After all, she added, she represents the entire ward, which includes midtown.

“I like the Solis development,” she said. “It’s going to add economic value to midtown, and my hope is that some of that excitement for midtown will float across E.E. Butler to the other side, which is predominantly Black.”

One Solis resident, a 34-year-old Black man from Brooklyn, said he understands Johnson’s concerns about gentrification. In Brooklyn, Jeff Verna found himself on the same side of the issue.

“Where I grew up in Brooklyn, it was kind of rough, so understanding gentrification … I feel like now we’re on the other end of it, where we’re the gentrifiers,” said Verna, who relocated his family to Gainesville a few months ago.

“I had to leave my city behind, that kind of hurts,” he said. “But this checked off everything I needed, and it met me at a price point where I could handle it.”

The cost of living at Solis might seem steep to some, but he said he gets far more bang for his buck here than he did in Brooklyn, where he was paying around $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

“There’s opportunity for everyone here,” he said.

Likewise, 35-year-old Cassia Viana said she was paying a similar rate for an apartment in Boston before she, her husband and their two children relocated to Gainesville in mid-May.

And while Solis is no doubt a luxury complex, her family also seems to straddle the boundaries of class.

She and her husband are college educated, having earned business degrees in São Paulo, Brazil, before immigrating to the United States. Her husband now works the lines at a Mar-Jac poultry plant and moonlights as a driver for food delivery services like Uber and DoorDash.

Johnson spoke about the importance of striking a balance between new development and old communities.

That balance might be characterized by projects like the affordable cottages built on Davis Street in June of last year.

That is where 22-year-old Jennifer Mendoza lives, who lives in one of the six cottages with her husband and young daughter. A nursing student at Brenau University, she said her home costs $150,000 — far below the average price of a home in Hall County, which is $417,000.

“If you had asked me five years if I would have lived here, I would have said no,” she said.

Brooks described growth in the area as both necessary and inevitable.

“Regardless of what we do with Solis,” she said, “Ward 3 is going to grow. We can’t stop that growth.”



