‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Residents in Solis Gainesville talk about new community

A timeline
A vision for midtown Gainesville is coming to fruition. Here’s a trip down the lengthy road to this point.
January 2008: Gainesville sells land to Gainesville City Center developer with plans to bring hotel and office buildings
October 2008: Buildings at what was then Town View Plaza demolished to make way for midtown revitalization
June 2012: Gainesville buys county jail property in midtown
October 2012: Pedestrian bridge opens across Jesse Jewell Parkway
Summer 2017: Gainesville demolishes old county jail
October 2018: Gainesville City Council votes to purchase property for $10 million
September 2019: Plans for Solis Gainesville luxury apartments announced
February 2022: Solis Gainesville luxury apartments, phase 1, opens
Fall 2022: Solis set to break ground on phase 2 at old jail lot
When speaking to residents of Solis Gainesville apartments, you are likely to encounter a common refrain: “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Residents might be referring to the salt water pool, or maybe the lobby tap where they can help themselves to three free beers each day.
Or, they could be talking about the sense of community, which is so often lacking in apartment living. Residents used words like “community,” “friends” and “family,” and enthused about Taco Tuesdays and pizza parties by the pool.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said 25-year-old Miranda Boulder, a patient care technician at the local hospital who grew up in Gainesville.
“I know who my neighbors are,” she said. “I just watched my neighbor’s kid. Our other neighbors just had a baby and we decorated their door for them.”
But for some, the burgeoning community at Solis — and the revitalization of midtown more generally — casts a shadow over an older, more entrenched community to the south of Jesse Jewell Parkway.
“It feels like a large monster hovering over little people to devour them,” said Rose Johnson, executive director of the Newtown Florist Club, a longtime civil rights organization in the city.
“We are a community that has its own rich culture and traditions that is not midtown,” she said. “It is not midtown and it feels like a reshaping of a neighborhood's cultural traditions. It’s like the identity of a community might even be being erased in the process.”
Newtown is headquartered in a modest house on Demorest Street, and the Newtown community includes the area south of Jesse Jewell Parkway and east of E.E. Butler Parkway.
The Newtown neighborhood was built atop an old landfill in the years following the 1936 tornado that killed hundreds. The “New Town” was built for Black families displaced by the disaster.
Johnson is also worried about the larger area encompassed by Ward 3 of the Gainesville City Council and what she sees as the dwindling representation of Black community there.
“The essence of the Solis development, the current development and the potential for the phase two development is deeply concerning to us from a redistricting standpoint,” she said, in that they could “potentially change Ward 3 from a majority-minority voting district.”
On June 21, the city council unanimously approved $7.8 million in tax allocation district funds for phase two of Solis, which includes 184 apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail space in midtown Gainesville.
“The impact on the vote and the impact on the potential for the residents of Ward 3 to be able to elect the candidate of choice is a scary thought,” Johnson said.
Barbara Brooks, who represents Ward 3 on the city council, sympathizes with the concerns of the Newtown community, but she also described growth in her ward as both necessary and inevitable.
“It’s important to make sure that cultures are protected,” she said. “Some of our population might consider that expanding the wealth from the areas north of Jesse Jewell to the south (is) changing the nature of the community that we’ve known.”
“At some point, though, we’re going to have to look outside of the area between the Depot (train station) and Jesse Jewell and start looking at other areas, and I look forward to that as well,” she added.
That’s what worries Johnson and others, like Jonathan Rucker who lives in Flowery Branch but grew up in and around Newtown.
Solis itself doesn’t threaten to erase the Newtown community, he said, “but it could morph later.” Many of the homes in the Newtown community are in need of renovation, he added, but any future housing should be affordable so it doesn’t drive current residents out.
When Solis was being considered by the council, she said, Newtown proposed relocating its representation to a different ward. Solis would have physically remained in Ward 3, of course, but the property and the people who live there would have been drawn into a different ward. Given the rules and intricacies of redistricting, she said, that just wasn’t feasible.
Brooks is focused on the big picture, she said, “not necessarily just moving a big development that might change the ethnicity of the ward and gentrify things.”
After all, she added, she represents the entire ward, which includes midtown.
“I like the Solis development,” she said. “It’s going to add economic value to midtown, and my hope is that some of that excitement for midtown will float across E.E. Butler to the other side, which is predominantly Black.”
One Solis resident, a 34-year-old Black man from Brooklyn, said he understands Johnson’s concerns about gentrification. In Brooklyn, Jeff Verna found himself on the same side of the issue.
“Where I grew up in Brooklyn, it was kind of rough, so understanding gentrification … I feel like now we’re on the other end of it, where we’re the gentrifiers,” said Verna, who relocated his family to Gainesville a few months ago.
“I had to leave my city behind, that kind of hurts,” he said. “But this checked off everything I needed, and it met me at a price point where I could handle it.”
The cost of living at Solis might seem steep to some, but he said he gets far more bang for his buck here than he did in Brooklyn, where he was paying around $2,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
“There’s opportunity for everyone here,” he said.
Likewise, 35-year-old Cassia Viana said she was paying a similar rate for an apartment in Boston before she, her husband and their two children relocated to Gainesville in mid-May.
And while Solis is no doubt a luxury complex, her family also seems to straddle the boundaries of class.
She and her husband are college educated, having earned business degrees in São Paulo, Brazil, before immigrating to the United States. Her husband now works the lines at a Mar-Jac poultry plant and moonlights as a driver for food delivery services like Uber and DoorDash.
Johnson spoke about the importance of striking a balance between new development and old communities.
That balance might be characterized by projects like the affordable cottages built on Davis Street in June of last year.
That is where 22-year-old Jennifer Mendoza lives, who lives in one of the six cottages with her husband and young daughter. A nursing student at Brenau University, she said her home costs $150,000 — far below the average price of a home in Hall County, which is $417,000.
“If you had asked me five years if I would have lived here, I would have said no,” she said.
“Regardless of what we do with Solis,” she said, “Ward 3 is going to grow. We can’t stop that growth.”