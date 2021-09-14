Interactive Neighborhood for Kids is moving. Here are the details.

The new INK building would be 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as its current location, said Mandy Volpe, INK’s executive director. The new building will have more space for exhibits including a pottery studio and kiln room for ceramics, a gift shop, a cafe for on-site dining and a helicopter structure at its front entrance to pair with INK’s GrandPappy Airlines plane, which will be moving to the new location.



The new building will also feature a kitchen for kids, a Publix-branded grocery store and dedicated birthday party rooms. The current INK museum will stay in operation until the move is complete.

“We’ll have a hands-on kitchen where kids will learn how to cook for their families,” Volpe said. “Their families can learn about healthy habits, things like that. It’ll be a full kitchen, but on a kid’s level.”

The building will be built near Oakwood’s downtown train tracks and feature a “much larger much more intense” train table than the current location’s.