Huey Magoo’s is taking over this old restaurant site in Oakwood. Here’s when it could open

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is remodeling the old Steak ‘n Shake in Oakwood, with an eye toward opening by late May.

“The entire building is going to look completely different,” said Alex Larson, part of an ownership team bringing the Florida-based restaurant chain to the Atlanta area. ““We’re basically going to take out the entire storefront, redo most of the siding, and the interior will be completely changed around.”