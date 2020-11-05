How a once-rejected Flowery Branch apartment proposal has returned

A developer’s efforts to revive a multi-use project featuring a 304-unit, 36-acre apartment complex in Flowery Branch is getting a mixed response from the city.

Two months after failing to get annexation and rezoning requests passed, Capstone Acquisition is set to go before the Flowery Branch City Council Thursday, Nov. 5, requesting sewer service for the project straddling city limits off Spout Springs and Hog Mountain roads.

In a document describing the request, city officials say they’re OK with providing sewer to development planned inside city limits but not to development outside the city.

“Sewer service, in and of itself, does not bring positive net revenue or growth to the city unless it is accompanied by annexation or some provision for annexation in the future,” the document states.

A proposed 140-unit senior living center would be in the city, but the apartments would be outside the city. The project also would include commercial outparcels on Hog Mountain and Spout Springs roads.

An annexation request by Capstone was rejected by the council in September.

Councilman Joe Anglin, who made the motion to deny the annexation, said at the time that the city’s comprehensive land-use plan, a document that guides the city’s development, calls for apartments to make up no more than 20% of development in the city “and we’ve gone a tick over that.”

“This (project) would have grossly put us over (the limit for) apartments within the city limits,” Anglin said.

Thursday’s meeting at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. begins at 6 p.m.