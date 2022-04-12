How Oakwood City Council voted on controversial Martin Road subdivision

A highly contested 61-home subdivision proposal on Martin Road was denied Monday, April 11, by Oakwood City Council.
Area residents who packed the meeting room to oppose the development applauded the vote.
The vote was 3-1, with Councilman Todd Wilson supporting the development.
"I feel for the property owner, who should have the right to develop," he said.
Councilman Dwight Wood said he agreed with the Oakwood Planning Commission's recommendation of denial.
A stream of residents spoke against Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC's proposal for the subdivision at 4465 Martin Road and 4291 and 4292 Falcon Crest Drive, between Quailwood and Martin’s Crossing subdivisions.
They cited density and Martin Road traffic concerns, which one resident described as "a mess."
The developer was seeking annexation and rezoning of 25.7 acres for the 61-home development.
Home prices would have ranged from $450,000 to $650,000.