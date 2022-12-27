How many jobs could be created by NGMC Braselton’s $565 million expansion

A $565 million expansion of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton in South Hall is projected to create more than 300 new jobs, according to the hospital.
“Roughly 75% of those would be for physicians, nurses and other clinical roles, with the remaining 25% for support staff,” spokeswoman Michelle Zimmerman said. “We’re still early in this work, so numbers may shift as we go.”
The hospital now has an equivalent of 760 full-time employees, she said.
The project calls for adding 235,000 square feet of new clinical space, including two new patient care floors and 150 more acute-care beds that would bring the hospital’s bed number to 284, according to a Northeast Georgia Health System press release in November.
When finished, the patient tower would be eight floors, including one floor with “mechanical equipment that will serve the new space above it,” Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton, has said.
Plans also call for increasing the number of treatment rooms in the emergency department from 23 to 46 and adding a second helipad, “which will mean faster, more efficient access to life-saving heart, stroke and surgical care,” according to NGHS.
In addition, the hospital would add more than 200 new parking spaces for patients and visitors, and expand the pharmacy, laboratory, kitchen and other support spaces.
Overall, “this expansion is not only a reflection of the growth of the Braselton area but also of our original plan to continue to add timely, comprehensive, much needed health-related services for the community,” Williamson has said.
Fresh off state approval earlier in November, the expansion was scheduled to begin in late November, with new patient care floors completed in summer 2025. The emergency department expansion is expected to be complete in 2026.
A “certificate of need” application has also been filed with the state to add more operating rooms to expand available surgeries and procedures, according to NGHS.
The certificate is a formal justification for the project.
Additional expansion also includes the construction of an endovascular operating room for the performance of complex vascular and cardiac cases. Areas for care before and after surgery will also be expanded, NGHS says.