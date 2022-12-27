How many jobs could be created by NGMC Braselton’s $565 million expansion

A $565 million expansion of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton in South Hall is projected to create more than 300 new jobs, according to the hospital.

“Roughly 75% of those would be for physicians, nurses and other clinical roles, with the remaining 25% for support staff,” spokeswoman Michelle Zimmerman said. “We’re still early in this work, so numbers may shift as we go.”

The hospital now has an equivalent of 760 full-time employees, she said.

The project calls for adding 235,000 square feet of new clinical space, including two new patient care floors and 150 more acute-care beds that would bring the hospital’s bed number to 284, according to a Northeast Georgia Health System press release in November.

When finished, the patient tower would be eight floors, including one floor with “mechanical equipment that will serve the new space above it,” Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton, has said.