How many apartments is too many in Flowery Branch? Project denied by council

A proposed multi-use development featuring a 304-unit apartment complex off Spout Springs Roads in South Hall was rejected Thursday, Sept. 17, by Flowery Branch City Council.
The council effectively denied the project by voting unanimously to deny an annexation request by The Goddard School, which sits between Flowery Branch city limits and 36 acres the developer, Capstone Acquisitions, was eyeing for the development.
Because a property must border city limits to be considered for annexation, Capstone needed The Goddard School to be annexed before it could request annexation.
Council members didn’t discuss the matter before voting.
Councilman Joe Anglin, who made the motion to deny the annexation, said after the meeting that the city’s comprehensive land-use plan, a document that guides the city’s development, calls for apartments to make up no more than 20% of development in the city “and we’ve gone a tick over that.”
“This (project) would have grossly put us over (the limit for) apartments within the city limits,” Anglin said.
Capstone president Jonathan Collins couldn’t be reached for comment after the meeting.
The complex, featuring 10 buildings and an amenity center with clubhouse, pool and fitness area, would have been part of a larger development including four commercial lots and a 140-unit senior living complex. The entire development would have been in the northeast corner of Spout Springs and Hog Mountain roads, behind The Goddard School.
A plan for apartments at the site dates to 2014, when the Hall County Board of Commissioners gave its OK to an apartment complex. The site is zoned for 400 apartments.
Capstone then approached Flowery Branch in 2019 about the project, at first seeking to build a 520-unit apartment complex and the commercial lots. Senior housing wasn’t part of the plans then.
But the council rejected the proposal, expressing concerns about traffic impact on already congested roads in the area.