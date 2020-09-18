How many apartments is too many in Flowery Branch? Project denied by council

A proposed multi-use development featuring a 304-unit apartment complex off Spout Springs Roads in South Hall was rejected Thursday, Sept. 17, by Flowery Branch City Council.



The council effectively denied the project by voting unanimously to deny an annexation request by The Goddard School, which sits between Flowery Branch city limits and 36 acres the developer, Capstone Acquisitions, was eyeing for the development.

Because a property must border city limits to be considered for annexation, Capstone needed The Goddard School to be annexed before it could request annexation.

Council members didn’t discuss the matter before voting.