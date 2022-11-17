How long fast-growing Oakwood will stop accepting new residential applications

Swamped by residential growth, Oakwood is temporarily halting new applications for certain types of housing, such as townhomes and apartments, until a deeper review of the city code can be done.

City Council voted Thursday, Nov. 17, to impose a moratorium on two zoning categories in particular — moderate-density residential and multifamily residential. Other residential zoning categories could be looked at as part of the review, officials said.

“The floor will open for discussion in any area we need to go to,” Mayor Lamar Scroggs said.

“I would just ask the council to start thinking about what you want these zoning categories to be,” City Manager B.R. White said.

The plan is to wrap up the review by Feb. 13.

“Additional time may be requested of and granted only by the City Council,” states the moratorium resolution.

Only Councilman Todd Wilson objected to the move.

“I believe these are issues we can work through without a moratorium,” he said.

The council has at least a couple of proposed housing developments pending.

A 275-unit apartment complex proposed at 3960 Old Flowery Branch Road, between McEver Road and Mundy Mill Road, is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 21.

And a vote on a proposed 81-unit apartment complex on Flat Creek Road near McEver Road was tabled Monday, Nov. 14, by City Council. The matter will now be taken up by the council in December.

That proposal, featuring two-story units with a “townhome feel,” raised some questions from the council as to the exact nature of the project, and as result, matching code requirements, such as one-car versus two-car garages.

“It’s a good time for us to look at the ordinances as written and make sure that the things that are allowed are what we intended when we redid the ordinance before,” Councilwoman Sheri Millwood said after Thursday’s meeting.

The city has paused development before.

It imposed a moratorium on large-scale housing projects through much of this year, ultimately deciding to no longer accept applications for planned residential developments, a popular zoning type that typically allows developers more flexibility in layout, size and types of homes on a single tract.