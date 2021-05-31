How to learn more about proposed music, event venue in downtown Gainesville

A proposed 15,000-square-foot music and event venue where Engine 209 now sits goes before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on June 8.
Gainesville is seeking to rezone the 1.7-acre site from general business to central business and to allow the property to be used as a restaurant and special events center.
B Entertainment, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company, intends to develop the property for a Bourbon Brothers restaurant and entertainment venue that will include a 15,000-square-foot concert/special event venue, 9,000-square-foot restaurant and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, according to a city planning document.
Some 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, proms, sporting events, church and corporate events are planned per year, the document states.
Representatives with B Entertainment have said the project will cost about $12 million.
The property is off Jesse Jewell Parkway, West Academy Street, Broad Street and Maple Street.
Access is proposed from Maple Street and parking will be both on-site and around the area, including as part of the redesign of Poultry Park, across from the site off West Academy.
The city plans to move Engine 209 to a spot along the Midland Greenway and is accepting bids for vendors to handle relocation efforts. Couvillon estimated that it may be “months” before the train is moved.
Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s tourism director, has said the project not only increases Gainesville’s dining and entertainment sector but should be a major boon for the city post-pandemic.
“There’s no doubt Gainesville, Georgia, is the place to be, and we look forward to partnering with B Entertainment on the marketing of the venue for groups looking to host meetings and conferences,” she said.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Rezoning for proposed music and event venue in downtown Gainesville
When: 5:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway