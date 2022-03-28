How hot is the apartment market in Hall County?

Rent amounts could range from $1,400 for a one-bedroom unit to about $2,300 for a three-bedroom unit, according to Woodfield.

The project also features 20,000 square feet of retail space facing Hog Mountain Road, which connects Spout Springs Road to Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13.

“We will not be building any retail space until we have a tenant. That said, we are in discussions with a retail concept for the front of the project but unfortunately nothing is finalized at this time,” Kassin said.

Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development, confirmed that construction has recently started on 300 apartments being built off Mundy Mill Road in front of already open 53 West Luxury Apartments.

Cathryn Houchins, spokeswoman for the complex, known as Story Mundy Mill, said rent amounts weren’t available yet, but the apartments could be open by late summer. Pre-leasing could begin in late spring or early summer.

Further details about the project, which is also across from the massive Mundy Mill subdivision, were unavailable.

Solis Gainesville, a 223-unit complex off Jesse Jewell Parkway in the downtown area, partially opened earlier this year, celebrating in February with a big party inside the main entrance.

One building is open, and two other buildings are targeted for a March or early April completion, said Derek Hutchison, vice president of development for Terwilliger Pappas, which is developing the complex.