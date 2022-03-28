How hot is the apartment market in Hall County?

From South Hall to North Hall, developers are building apartment complexes.
Motorists on busy Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch can see daily progress on Folksong, a 334-unit luxury apartment complex that will be accessed by a roundabout under construction at Cash Road.
“We’re working on some great resident amenities around the name, but will likely hold off on sharing until we’re closer to opening,” said Patrick Kassin of Woodfield Development LLC.
The complex’s first building is expected to open in April, he said.
Rent amounts could range from $1,400 for a one-bedroom unit to about $2,300 for a three-bedroom unit, according to Woodfield.
The project also features 20,000 square feet of retail space facing Hog Mountain Road, which connects Spout Springs Road to Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13.
“We will not be building any retail space until we have a tenant. That said, we are in discussions with a retail concept for the front of the project but unfortunately nothing is finalized at this time,” Kassin said.
Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development, confirmed that construction has recently started on 300 apartments being built off Mundy Mill Road in front of already open 53 West Luxury Apartments.
Cathryn Houchins, spokeswoman for the complex, known as Story Mundy Mill, said rent amounts weren’t available yet, but the apartments could be open by late summer. Pre-leasing could begin in late spring or early summer.
Further details about the project, which is also across from the massive Mundy Mill subdivision, were unavailable.
Solis Gainesville, a 223-unit complex off Jesse Jewell Parkway in the downtown area, partially opened earlier this year, celebrating in February with a big party inside the main entrance.
One building is open, and two other buildings are targeted for a March or early April completion, said Derek Hutchison, vice president of development for Terwilliger Pappas, which is developing the complex.
Leases range from $1,410 per month for studio apartments to $2,630 per month for the most high-end three-bedroom apartments, according to Solis’s website.
The most expensive units have views of downtown and some have balconies facing the opposite direction toward the pool.
Also planned is about 10,000 square feet of retail space that faces Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Another complex under construction is the 220-unit Treesort off Thompson Bridge and Price Road in North Hall.
Framing for the apartments is underway now that the site has been graded and prepared for construction, spokesman John Vardeman said.
“Weather permitting, we expect the first phase of apartment homes to be ready by August with pre-leasing to begin in June of this year,” he said.
Rents will range from $1,200 to $1,800, Vardeman said.
Other projects are in the works, including plans for a second phase of Solis Gainesville at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets.
Terwilliger Pappas bought the property from the city in 2019 for $5 million.
The second phase would have 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet for restaurants or retail. The price tag is $3.6 million, with Terwilliger having the option within 60 days of the first phase of Solis being complete.
“That’s in the planning process,” Hutchison said. “We’ll probably kick that off by the end of the summer.”
In January, Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a $5.4 million tax rebate for a 214-unit midtown apartment complex to be built in the midtown area that would tie into the Midland Greenway.
About 65% of the 214 units will be studio or one-bedroom apartments, said William Norris of McNeal Development, and it will not include apartments bigger than two bedrooms. Studios will have a starting price range of $1,275-1,335, with upscale two-bedroom units costing as much as $2,000 per month. Their target demographic is largely young professionals, Norris said, such as workers at Northeast Georgia Health System.
And in November, a 205-unit lakefront development with a mixture of apartments and townhomes was approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners. The complex would sit on a 16-acre lot now used mostly for trailer parks at 3450 North Waterworks Road near Buford.