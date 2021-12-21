How Hall planning board voted on proposed 399-home development

Nearly 400 homes proposed on 347 mostly wooded acres off Gillsville Highway/Ga. 323 in East Hall were recommended for denial.
The planning board only recommends approval or denial. The Hall County Board of Commissioners would have final say in a meeting set for Jan. 27.
Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. is seeking to build 107 townhomes and 292 single-family detached homes at 2955 Gillsville Highway, near Joe Parker Road.
Prices for the townhomes should start in the low $200,000s and detached homes, low $300,000s, lawyer Joshua Scoggins told the planning board.
The proposed development would include amenity areas, with some amenities shared among all homes and others possibly “developed for specific pods within the development,” according to Hall County planning documents.
The main entrance would be off Gillsville Highway and an emergency-only access drive would be off Joe Parker Road, the documents say.
The project is expected to take six years to build, with grading of the property taking place in the first year.
Forestar is requesting rezoning from residential to planned residential development to allow for the development.