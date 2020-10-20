How Hall County could change its stormwater regulations

Hall County is looking to adjust its stormwater regulations to align with new standards from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division being adopted by the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.



The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing about the proposed updates on Thursday, Oct. 22, then another hearing and a vote on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s public works director, said the regulations would require developers to retain the first inch of rainfill on a site as much as possible, using retention ponds rather than detention ponds . Detention ponds remain dry until it rains. Retention ponds keep water in them.

The ordinance would also give the county the authority to work with developers on a case-by-case basis to help them find other ways to manage stormwater on their properties, Yamala said.