How Hall County could change its stormwater regulations

Hall County is looking to adjust its stormwater regulations to align with new standards from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division being adopted by the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing about the proposed updates on Thursday, Oct. 22, then another hearing and a vote on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s public works director, said the regulations would require developers to retain the first inch of rainfill on a site as much as possible, using retention ponds rather than detention ponds . Detention ponds remain dry until it rains. Retention ponds keep water in them.
The ordinance would also give the county the authority to work with developers on a case-by-case basis to help them find other ways to manage stormwater on their properties, Yamala said.
“Proper management of post-construction stormwater runoff will minimize damage to public and private property and infrastructure, safeguard the public health, safety, environment and general welfare of the public, and protect water and aquatic resources,” according to the proposed ordinance, available on the county website.
The ordinance would apply to developments that would add at least 5,000 square feet of impervious surface. It would apply to new developments submitted on or after Dec. 1, Yamala said.
Commissioners will hold the first hearing on the proposal Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville.