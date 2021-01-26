How Flowery Branch plans to spend $23.3 million infrastructure loan from state

Flowery Branch has been awarded a $23.3 million loan for sewer improvements.



The loan will be used to pay for expanding the city’s sewer plant, allowing it to discharge up to 2.2 million gallons per day in Lake Lanier.

“The city is experiencing a high rate of commercial, industrial and residential growth,” states a

Georgia Environmental Finance Authority press release on Monday, Jan. 25.

The city will pay 1.04% interest on the 20-year loan, according to the agency.

“This loan has been a lot of work from staff and consultants,” Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew said, “and we are very pleased GEFA has entrusted us with the use of these funds.”

The city is wrapping up the treatment plant design and hopes to bid out the project this spring, he said.