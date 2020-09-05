Housing project brings mix of new and old to historic New Holland community

Amid tall walnut trees and remains of ancient horse stables, a water tower and an earthen road, Frank Norton Jr. Is carving out a housing development that seeks to preserve the New Holland community’s past while looking to serve a growing medical community.



Liberty Lakeview is taking shape in woods off Quarry Street between Highland Street and Lakeview Drive, the northwestern edge of the historic mill community.

“These (homes) will feel like old mill village houses rather than something that’s multi-colorful or bungalows,” Norton said. “They will have historic character.”

Norton’s Ncredible Properties, a residential development and investment arm of Gainesville-based The Norton Agency, plans to build 30 cottages in the area and restore several original mill houses as part of the project.