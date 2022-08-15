Housing developments, including 335-home one, set for Flowery Branch meeting Thursday

The first vote on a proposed 335-home residential development on a fast-growing side of Flowery Branch is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 18.
The $127 million development is one of three residential projects coming up for action by Flowery Branch City Council.
Here’s a look at the proposals:
335 Homes would flank main road into town
A once-rural landscape in Flowery Branch could further change with a housing proposal calling for 149 townhomes and 186 single-family detached homes on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.
A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.
“Flowery Branch is really trying to promote their downtown area, so this project is within (walking distance) to downtown,” said Mike Dye of Edge City Properties in a July 1 interview with The Times.
“They’re trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”
Flowery Branch “is the next natural progression of cities” heading north, Dye said. “It’s Duluth, Suwanee and now Flowery Branch, which is a big growth area.”
Townhomes in Edge City’s proposal could range from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s, and single-family homes could start in the mid-$400,000s, Dye said.
If approved by the city, “it would take about 15 months for homes to begin construction,” he said.
Edge City is asking for the city to rezone the property from agricultural to residential multifamily.
Flowery Branch staff is recommending approval.
Townhomes would overlook Interstate 985
A 55-townhome development overlooking Interstate 985 is up for a final vote, with initial approval given on July 21.
The 1,800-square-foot units would be on 8 acres at 5674 and 5740 Mulberry St., next to a 327-home development off Mulberry Street approved by Flowery Branch City Council in January.
The $13.8 million development "would help grow the community and give Flowery Branch visibility from the interstate,” developer Chattahoochee Construction Managers says in a city document.
The developer is seeking to rezone two tracts that would make up the development from a residential single-family category to a residential multi-family district, according to city documents.
A price range for the townhomes hasn’t been determined.
Applicant Chris Fowler says in a letter to the city that the project would provide “an affordable … townhome community that incorporates design elements that embrace the historical foundation” of Flowery Branch.
The development would have common areas and a park. A mandatory homeowners association would provide “all grass and common areas upkeep.”
The project would take about two years to build out.
49 townhomes would target active adults
A first vote is scheduled on a proposed 49-home active-adult community on 4.3 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road, just north of Gainesville’s Lakeside Water Treatment Plant.
The development would feature attached, single-story homes starting at $500,000 and marketed to people 55 and older.
Plans call for the 2,100-square-foot, farmhouse-style homes at Parker’s Place at Lanier to range from three to four bedrooms, according to Flowery Branch planning documents.
Amenities would include a clubhouse, pickleball courts, pocket parks and a walking trail.
Property owner Shadow Stone Partners LLC is seeking to annex the property and rezone it from Hall County agricultural-residential to Flowery Branch planned unit development.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Three residential developments, including one involving 335 homes, are up for votes
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.