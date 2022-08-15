Housing developments, including 335-home one, set for Flowery Branch meeting Thursday

The first vote on a proposed 335-home residential development on a fast-growing side of Flowery Branch is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 18.

The $127 million development is one of three residential projects coming up for action by Flowery Branch City Council.

Here’s a look at the proposals:

335 Homes would flank main road into town

A once-rural landscape in Flowery Branch could further change with a housing proposal calling for 149 townhomes and 186 single-family detached homes on nearly 61 acres at 5183 Gainesville St., just south of McEver Road.

A map of the project shows the development on both sides of Gainesville Street, which is a key entryway into Flowery Branch from McEver Road. The development also would feature an amenities area, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts and some greenspace areas.

“Flowery Branch is really trying to promote their downtown area, so this project is within (walking distance) to downtown,” said Mike Dye of Edge City Properties in a July 1 interview with The Times.

“They’re trying to bring in and attract restaurants, as well as other retail uses, for their town center and the parks. I think this project complements what they’re trying to do.”

Flowery Branch “is the next natural progression of cities” heading north, Dye said. “It’s Duluth, Suwanee and now Flowery Branch, which is a big growth area.”

Townhomes in Edge City’s proposal could range from the mid-$300,000s to upper $300,000s, and single-family homes could start in the mid-$400,000s, Dye said.

If approved by the city, “it would take about 15 months for homes to begin construction,” he said.

Edge City is asking for the city to rezone the property from agricultural to residential multifamily.

Flowery Branch staff is recommending approval.