Hotel, retail, rental cottages among uses proposed as part of complex at Lanier Raceplex

The development could feature a hotel, restaurants and shops, as well as 82 cottages that can be rented during race weeks and 17 single-family homes along Benefield Road, which is just north of the oval raceway near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.



Other uses could include an events center, 50 luxury RV lots and car “condos” or garages “for car collections in a quiet enjoyment environment, as well as optional loft living areas,” the document states.

In all, the complex could have 920,000 square feet in non-residential buildings.

Lanier Raceplex “will be the central focal point of the development,” the document states.

The 0.375-mile track dates to 1982, when it was Lanier National Speedway. In 2014, the track was bought by road-racing champion Jim Downing and renamed Lanier Raceplex, according to the track.

The total development would be on 137 acres, with the applicant, MP Partners Development LLC, requesting four separate actions to allow for the project. The actions include a rezoning of property off Benefield Road from agricultural-residential to planned commercial development.

MP’s plans call for a proposed seating capacity of 20,000 for the track’s grandstand.

The development is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 6.

Planning staff recommend approval of the project, saying that it is “consistent” with Hall County’s comprehensive land-use plan.

It “ is complimentary in nature to the existing uses already permitted at Lanier Raceplex, as well as to Michelin Raceway,” according to the staff report.

Trip Campbell of MP Partners couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, July 1.