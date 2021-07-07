Home stretch for Raceplex expansion after planners vote

Many residents who live along Benefield Road, which would be just north of the development, opposed the expansion because they had concerns about increased crime, noise levels, traffic and light pollution.



The residences along Benefield Road are agricultural with animals, tractors and gardens, several residents said, and they did not want “transient people” infringing on their neighborhoods. With a larger development, residents said they were concerned that races would happen more often, with more people coming in who would not have the same level of care for the surrounding area.

The development from MP Partners Development at 5301 Winder Highway “will create a village concept centered around motorsports and car enthusiasts and with options for recreation, lodging, commercial and residential uses,” a Hall County planning document states.

It could feature a hotel up to 70 feet high, restaurants, shops and 82 cottages that could be rented during race weeks and 17 single-family homes along Benefield Road, which is just north of the oval raceway near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Other uses could include an events center, 50 luxury RV lots and car condos, or garages “for car collections in a quiet enjoyment environment, as well as optional loft living areas,” the document states.

Some residents suggested making the buffer between the complex and residential areas larger, lowering the height limit of potential hotel buildings and restricting access to Benefield Road for those staying at short-term rental options at the complex.

In response to these concerns, MP’s representative, Darrell Rochester, said that they could restrict how far out the lighting would go and that existing county ordinances should address noise concerns. The visibility from nearby neighborhoods should not be an issue, he said, because the property is set lower vertically than the surrounding area. They could increase the buffer as well, he said.

Planning staff recommended approval of the development and rezonings with conditions.

District 1 Commissioner Trey Bell suggested making the northernmost entry point on Benefield Road only accessible to residents and adding fencing around the complex to separate it from residential areas.

Commissioner Stan Hunt moved to approve with conditions including: a 50-foot buffer between the complex and residential areas; fencing required at the rear of the hotel along the entire lot line to a nearby creek; all proposed residential lots have a shared driveway; only single-family residences allowed to access Benefield Road northernmost entrance; all single-family residences to be 1-acre or larger and that the hotel be restricted to no more than three stories. Hunt also proposed all maintenance and repair of cars at the facility be between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the development on Aug. 12.