Here's when Braselton could open its new civic center

Jennifer Scott, Braselton town manager and clerk, said if all goes as planned, the building should open to the public in October. She said the project has an anticipated cost of $6.3 million. BM&K Construction and Engineering, headquartered in Braselton, is leading the construction of the building.

The 40,000-square-foot Braselton Civic Center will encompass two stories and contain a large ballroom on the ground level — which can be divided into multiple rooms — with enough area to seat 500 people. The top floor will be used for storage and mechanical space.

Scott said a large portion of the front of the building will be covered in glass, and the property will include an outdoor garden. She added that the plans for the civic center have been in the works for around 10 years, when the town’s council and mayor first discussed the possibility.

“We’re looking for a civic space for people to hold events and meetings,” she said.

Scott said the four-level deck in Braselton was completed in 2018 with the intention of providing extra parking spots for the center’s visitors. She explained that the town currently doesn’t have a large public venue for indoor functions like fundraisers and sit-down dinners, and she hopes the new Braselton Civic Center will fulfill that need.