Here’s the latest on warehouse annexation dispute between Hall County and Buford

The panel, made of members from throughout the state, spent Wednesday, June 2, hearing from both governments on CA-Ventures’ requests for annexation of 34 acres at 6533 McEver Road and rezoning to allow the industrial development.



“The city of Buford is coming in and saying ‘We must put two great big warehouses in the middle of a residential area,’” Hall County Attorney Van Stephens told the panel. “This is exactly the reason that we have an annexation dispute resolution process. … At some point, there’s got to be a reason why an annexation request like this does not work, and this is it.”

Gregory Jay, who represents Buford, said he believes the issue needs to be looked at “from a market standpoint.”

Government land-use plans “are aspirational, but if you look at the trend and where it’s heading … this (type of development) is what’s trending up this road.”

CA-Ventures’ proposal has drawn huge opposition from residents since it first was proposed last year in unincorporated Hall County. Also, from the outset, Hall County planning staff recommended denial of the project.

Going from agricultural-residential — as the property is currently zoned — to light industrial “would permit significantly more intense uses on that property, as far as development and traffic,” Hall Planning Director Sarah McQuade told the panel.

The project was withdrawn in Hall County in November 2020 “because we didn’t think we would win,” said Steve Rowley, a CA-Ventures vice president who also testified on Wednesday.

He also defended the $50 million development, saying it would bring at least two major benefits to the area — road fixes that would improve safety on the curvy two-lane road and a boon in tax revenues for Hall County.

CA-Ventures later sought the development in Flowery Branch, where it was denied in December 2020.

The project then went before Buford, where it got a warmer reception. Buford planning board Chairman Robert Perkins said after a meeting on the development that even though McEver Road “doesn’t carry the name Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, it is part of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.”

Hall County quickly responded to the application going before Buford by filing formal objections, stopping the process in its tracks.



