Here’s the latest on the two QuikTrip stores being built in Hall County

Construction is wrapping up on a new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store in Gainesville, while work has started on another in northeast Hall County.
Aisha Jefferson-Smith, a spokeswoman for QuikTrip, said Friday, Sept. 11, she wasn’t yet sure when the store at Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway would open.
The 5,000-square-foot building is up and much of the interior work is complete, but she said she wasn’t sure what else needed to be done before the location opens.
Jefferson-Smith did note that road construction is also happening around the project. Improvements are being made to the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Queen City parkways.
The QuikTrip off Jesse Jewell has a colorful past.
A century-old home known as the Pierce House once stood on the property, overlooking the intersection. It was once occupied by John A. Pierce, a prominent builder in North Georgia, who was involved in projects at Riverside Military Academy, Brenau University and Shorter College, as well as the city hall in Gainesville.
In later years, the house was occupied by Catherine Gibbs, who had lived with her grandparents in the house since she was 5 months old — after her mother’s death in 1920.
She continued to live in the house until her death in 2012.
Finally, the property fell into the hands of longtime Hall County businessman Milton Robson.
“I would like to just find somebody who wants me to build them something — build to lease,” Robson said as the house was razed in August 2017. “It’s a good corner. We just have to wait and see what interest we get in it.”
The other store on Ga. 365, near White Sulphur Road, may open in February or March, she said.
The 7,318-square-foot gas station at that location will serve the usual automobile traffic but will also have diesel pumps for heavy trucks.
“Fuel tanks for automotive fuels (will be) located between the automotive fuel canopy and (Ga. 365) to keep delivery trucks out of the main circulation around the building,” QuikTrip’s application for the original rezoning states.