Here’s the latest on the two QuikTrip stores being built in Hall County

Construction is wrapping up on a new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store in Gainesville, while work has started on another in northeast Hall County.

Aisha Jefferson-Smith, a spokeswoman for QuikTrip, said Friday, Sept. 11, she wasn’t yet sure when the store at Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway would open.

The 5,000-square-foot building is up and much of the interior work is complete, but she said she wasn’t sure what else needed to be done before the location opens.

Jefferson-Smith did note that road construction is also happening around the project. Improvements are being made to the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Queen City parkways.

The QuikTrip off Jesse Jewell has a colorful past.