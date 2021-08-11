Here’s the latest on second entrance to Sam’s Club and Walmart in Oakwood





No construction schedule has been set, but a second entrance to the Sam’s Club/Walmart in Oakwood appears closer to reality.

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said this week that the city is working with the retail giants’ engineering consultants on a final design for an entrance off Thurmon Tanner Parkway.

The development’s current lone entrance is at 3875 Mundy Mill Road, a busy, signalized intersection that also serves as a key entrance to the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

The new driveway would run from Sam’s Club to Thurmon Tanner behind Jameson Inn hotel at 3530 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, White said.

Motorists traveling south or north on Thurmon Tanner will be able to enter the shopping center, but those leaving the shopping center will only be able to turn right or head south on Thurmon Tanner, White said.

The city and the retailers will share costs on the project.

Overall project costs will be determined after the design is completed. Oakwood will pay for the design and construction inside public right of way, and Sam’s/Walmart will pay for costs on their property and will manage the project, White said.

Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

A second entrance has been a topic for some time in the city, as traffic frequently backs up at the Mundy Mill Road intersection.

“There’s no doubt that having the (new) access would relieve congestion on Mundy Mill Road,” former city manager Stan Brown said in 2019.