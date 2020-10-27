Here’s an update on Flowery Branch apartment construction, including timetables

One apartment complex is close to being completed in Flowery Branch, while work has started on another in the South Hall city.

Pre-leasing has begun at The Crest at Flowery Branch, which is off Phil Niekro Boulevard at Thurmon Tanner Parkway and near Interstate 985, said Kurt Alexander, principal with Atlanta-based The Residential Group, which is developing the complex.

The first of the complex’s 324 units will open in January, he said.

The complex will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, community park, fitness center, yoga room and outdoor fireplace pavilion, according to its website.