Here’s an update on Flowery Branch apartment construction, including timetables

One apartment complex is close to being completed in Flowery Branch, while work has started on another in the South Hall city.
Pre-leasing has begun at The Crest at Flowery Branch, which is off Phil Niekro Boulevard at Thurmon Tanner Parkway and near Interstate 985, said Kurt Alexander, principal with Atlanta-based The Residential Group, which is developing the complex.
The first of the complex’s 324 units will open in January, he said.
The complex will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, community park, fitness center, yoga room and outdoor fireplace pavilion, according to its website.
Units also are being pre-leased at a downtown housing-retail building that’s also part of The Crest at Flowery Branch. The two-story building is on Main Street between Church Street and Railroad Avenue.
“We are projecting to complete the downtown building in late spring,” Alexander has said.
The second floor of the building will be reserved for about 15 apartments, while the first floor will feature nearly 6,000 square feet of retail space.
The city is overseeing leasing retail space on the city-owned property, while Jerry Crow, of Jerry Crow Realty in Flowery Branch, is handling retail sites at the Phil Niekro apartments. The sites face Phil Niekro.
“I have had interest in them,” Crow said. “I’m just sort of holding right now until they get all (of the complex) finished.”
Woodfield Development, meanwhile, has started grading for a 342-unit apartment complex off Hog Mountain Road across from Cash Road and next to Flowery Branch High School.
“We anticipate first units for occupancy in approximately 12 months, with the remaining being delivered over an additional 10 months,” said Patrick Kassin of Woodfield.
Woodfield has proposed several amenities in the apartment complex, including a clubhouse with business center, lounge and event kitchen, swimming pool, outdoor dining area, walking trails, and a tennis court or basketball court, according to city documents.
Also planned is 20,000 square feet of commercial space facing Hog Mountain Road, including 10,000 square feet for a restaurant.
“The retail piece will likely be sold to a retail developer, but no timetable on that piece at this time,” Kassin said.
The new complex could be a spur off a roundabout being planned on Hog Mountain at Cash. Construction could start in spring 2021 on the roundabout, according to Hall County officials.
“With the pending Cash Road roundabout coming, that intersection is going to be a great corner as the Hog Mountain corridor expands in the future,” Kassin said.