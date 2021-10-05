Here’s a look inside Flowery Branch’s new retail building on Main Street

There’s plenty unfinished, from the floors inside to the sidewalks outside, but Flowery Branch is otherwise ready to fill its new retail building on Main Street with tenants.

“We do have a letter of intent for one space,” Interim City Manager Vickie Short said during a tour of the building on Monday, Oct. 4.

A restaurant has expressed interest, but she couldn’t give further details yet as the lease hasn’t been finalized. Short gave this one clue: “I think it’s really cool. I’m excited.”

The new building, which sits between the Flowery Branch Depot off Railroad Avenue and Church Street, has four street-level suites totaling about 6,000 square feet. Apartments leased by The Crest at Flowery Branch complex on Phil Niekro Boulevard make up the second floor.

Oakhurst Realty Partners is marketing the property, saying in its literature, “Be part of a growing, dynamic city in Hall County with Lake Lanier nearby. This is an ideal site for neighborhood restaurants, bars and retailers that offer unique products and services.”







