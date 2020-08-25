Here’s a glimpse at Lanier Islands’ plans for a $155 million hotel and convention center in South Hall

Lanier Islands’ transformation of the old 200-acre PineIsle resort site in South Hall to a new $155 million hotel and convention center is gaining momentum.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Missy Burgess, Lanier Islands’ director of public relations and marketing, played a concept video of the project during a South Hall Business Coalition Zoom conference. Viewers got a digitalized snapshot of the property’s future entrance, pool, hotel and conference space.

“In a perfect world, we’d be able to open the new conference center and hotel in spring of 2023,” Burgess said. “We’re busy talking to architects now and going over the plans.”

PineIsle, a once 254-room hotel, was demolished in April 2008. The lot has remained vacant since then.