Heavily opposed Martin Road subdivision goes before Oakwood planning board

A proposed Martin Road subdivision that has drawn strong objections from area residents and Hall County was recommended for denial by the Oakwood Planning Commission Tuesday, Jan. 18.

An audience filled with opponents applauded the vote, with some saying, "Thank you."

Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings LLC's proposal for 61 homes at 4465 Martin Road and 4291 and 4292 Falcon Crest Drive now goes before the Oakwood City Council for a public hearing and final vote at a later meeting.