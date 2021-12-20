This has happened to SunTrust building in Flowery Branch

The SunTrust building at 4676 Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch has been sold for $2.3 million, according to commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap.
The sale was announced in a press release Monday, Dec. 20.
Neither the buyer nor the seller of the 3,865-square-foot building is named. The release says Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group in Atlanta had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.
Truist, the company created after a merger between SunTrust and BB&T, will continue its lease, with seven years remaining, said Chizi Odidika, a spokesperson for the transaction.
Truist’s lease on the property calls for it to be responsible for all expenses, including taxes and insurance, the release states.
The property is an outparcel of Stonebridge Village shopping center off Hog Mountain Road and Spout Springs Road near Interstate 985.
“This transaction illustrates the current peak demand for quality net lease inventory in the market today,” McMinn said. “Due to this demand, and current supply constraints, we are seeing record … historic pricing for our sellers.”