Hall’s newest QuikTrip now open off Ga. 365
02122021 QUIKTRIP 4.jpg
Items on the QuikTrip roller grill heat up Thursday, Feb. 11,2021, as their new location opens at Ga. 365 at White Sulphur Road. The 7,318-square-foot gas station also has diesel pumps for heavy trucks that travel the area. - photo by Scott Rogers

QuikTrip’s newest Hall County location opened Thursday morning.

Customers began pouring in early Feb. 11 at the gas station/convenience store at 3522 White Sulphur Road, off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall, manager Justin Nash said.

“A lot of the customers are excited and happy we’re up here,” he said.

The store is larger than the QT that opened Jan. 14 off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, and it is also different in that it features four separate diesel bays for 18-wheel tractor-trailer trucks.

“And we have certified scales and some truck parking in the back,” Nash said.

Food items are prepared in the QuikTrip kitchen Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, as the new convenient store opens for its first day of business at Ga. 365 at White Sulphur Road. The 7,318-square-foot gas station also has diesel pumps for heavy trucks that travel the area. - photo by Scott Rogers
