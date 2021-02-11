Hall’s newest QuikTrip now open off Ga. 365

QuikTrip’s newest Hall County location opened Thursday morning.

Customers began pouring in early Feb. 11 at the gas station/convenience store at 3522 White Sulphur Road, off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall, manager Justin Nash said.

“A lot of the customers are excited and happy we’re up here,” he said.

The store is larger than the QT that opened Jan. 14 off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, and it is also different in that it features four separate diesel bays for 18-wheel tractor-trailer trucks.

“And we have certified scales and some truck parking in the back,” Nash said.