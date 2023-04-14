Hall’s growth? For one thing, it’s drawing more residents than several metro Atlanta counties

The data also shows Hall grew at a 2.6% clip between 2021 and 2022, compared to 1.8% between 2020 and 2021.

At the 2.6% rate, Hall’s population could be on pace for 218,222 people by July 1, 2023.

“Anyone driving around Gainesville-Hall County has probably felt that our population growth has accelerated, between the residential construction and additional traffic volume,” said Tim Evans, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s vice president of economic development.

“Despite light headwinds in the national economy, our local economy and job growth in Gainesville-Hall County remain robust, in part because we benefit from some resilient economic drivers in health care, education, food processing and advanced manufacturing.”

Hall now is the 10th most populous county in Georgia, up from 12th in 2020.

In Georgia, it picked up the 5th highest number of residents between 2020 and 2022, behind only Gwinnett (which was first), Forsyth, Cherokee and Paulding counties.

Between 2020 and 2022, Hall netted more residents than several metro Atlanta counties, including Fulton, Cobb, Clayton and DeKalb. Clayton and DeKalb are losing residents, according to census data.

Hall’s rate of growth between 2020 and 2022 is ranked 21st in the state. For counties with a population of 200,000 or higher, it’s ranked third, behind Forsyth at first and Cherokee at second.

In the U.S., nearby Dawson and Lumpkin counties ranked fourth and fifth respectively among counties of at least 20,000 residents with the largest annual percentage growth. Dawson’s population grew by 5.84% between July 2021 and July 2022, while Lumpkin’s grew by 5.8%.

Gainesville’s urban population is now fourth highest in the state, behind Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah. Based on the 2020 census, it has surpassed Columbus, Macon and Warner Robins in population, according to the U.S. census.

The Gainesville “urbanized area,'' taking in South Hall County and parts of Forsyth and West Jackson counties, has grown from 130,846 people in 123 square miles in the 2010 census to 265,218 in 252 square miles in 2020.

In defining an urbanized area, the U.S. Census Bureau says that “urban areas represent densely developed territory, and encompass residential, commercial and other non-residential urban land uses.”

Also noteworthy is that Gainesville’s numbers don’t take into account North Hall and East Hall, which aren’t considered part of any urbanized area.

The area’s urban population surge above 200,000 may result in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s reclassification of the local agency that governs transportation planning from a metropolitan planning organization to a transportation management area.

The existing Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization now governs transportation planning in Hall and part of West Jackson. More people has meant more cars, and thus the need for a Regional Transportation Plan with road projects plotted through 2050.

All the growth puts strains on infrastructure.

“We know we’ll have to do more in regards to congestion,” said Joseph Boyd, transportation planning director with the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Hall County is planning a new sewer project in South Hall, with construction set to start later this month.

And Flowery Branch is seeking to build a new sewer plant, delayed by what were budget-busting bids last year. The city also has imposed a 90-day growth moratorium while it tweaks its zoning ordinances.