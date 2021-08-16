Hall grows by 13%, county increases in diversity

In the last 10 years, Hall County grew quickly and more diverse, mirroring the pattern statewide, 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data show.
Hall County increased in population from 179,684 people in 2010 to 203,136 in 2020, a 13% increase, much of which came from its large Hispanic and Latino community.
There were 46,906 Hispanic or Latino people living in Hall County in 2010, and in 2020 there were about 57,010, an increase of 21.5%. Hall County has the third largest Hispanic or Latino population as a percentage of its total population in the state.
Hall County’s White population increased by a much slower rate of 5.4%, making up 59.3% of the total population in 2020, down from 2010 when 63.6% of people in Hall County were White.
The Black and African American population grew at about the same rate as the total county population. Black and African American people still make up about 7% of the county’s total population.
To demonstrate the increase in diversity in the county, the U.S. Census Bureau uses a measure called the diversity index. The diversity index measures the likelihood that two people chosen at random would be from different race and ethnicity groups. For example, if a region’s diversity index were 0, then everyone would be of the same race and ethnicity, and if it were 100%, then no two people would be of the same race and ethnicity.
Hall County’s diversity index for the 2020 count is 56.4%, up from 52.2% in 2010. Georgia’s diversity index is 64.1%, and it nearly became a majority-minority state with white people making up 50.1% of the state’s population in the 2020 count.
Hall County’s population is also older than it was 10 years ago. Those 18 and older make up 75.7% of the county’s population as of 2020, and in 2010 they made up only 72.1% of the population. The 18 and older population grew 18.8% since 2010.
The amount of people younger than 18 in Hall County stayed almost the same, increasing by only 82 people.
Along with Hall County’s substantial population growth, the housing has increased nearly as much. The amount of housing units in the county increased by 11.7%, an increase of 8,040 units over 10 years. This rate ranked 21st among 159 counties in the state.
Hall’s vacancy rate was 7.6%, lower than the state average of 8.8%.
City and neighborhood-level demographic data are expected to be released by the end of September.