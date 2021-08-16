Hall grows by 13%, county increases in diversity





In the last 10 years, Hall County grew quickly and more diverse, mirroring the pattern statewide, 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data show.

Hall County increased in population from 179,684 people in 2010 to 203,136 in 2020, a 13% increase, much of which came from its large Hispanic and Latino community.

There were 46,906 Hispanic or Latino people living in Hall County in 2010, and in 2020 there were about 57,010, an increase of 21.5%. Hall County has the third largest Hispanic or Latino population as a percentage of its total population in the state.

Hall County’s White population increased by a much slower rate of 5.4%, making up 59.3% of the total population in 2020, down from 2010 when 63.6% of people in Hall County were White.