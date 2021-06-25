How Hall County commission voted on Magnolia Station townhome project after residents opposed it in petition

Laurie Scales, a Magnolia Station resident, represented her 14 neighbors, who signed the petition, at the Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday evening. “There’s already a lot of traffic on Lula Road, this is going to add (to that),” Scales said. “We’re concerned about security after townhomes come in, and access to existing residences and traffic issues.”



The petition, which Scales said commissioners received yesterday, states: “The homeowners were not made aware that the builder wanted to include townhomes in our subdivision. … The additional traffic through the neighborhood as well as additional residents utilizing the amenities would be detrimental to the current residents who purchased homes with the understanding that low density multi-family homes would be built.”

Despite these concerns from residents, the Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning required for the project with a vote of 5-0. District 3 Councilwoman Shelly Echols said she had not heard these concerns from residents in her district before Thursday.

Keith Breedlove, representing Ridgeline Planning, said he wanted to bring affordable homes to the area with this project. He had not heard these concerns before, “but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to check into what I need to check into,” Breedlove said.

On the lower end, the townhomes would cost about $265,000, he said, though with rising construction costs, by the time they are built, the homes could be more expensive.

Scales said she was concerned that the homes would not be affordable enough or that there might not be enough development in the area to support the subdivision.

“Right now we have to go to Gainesville for groceries or go up to Cornelia,” Scales said.

The project will be developed in five phases. The next two phases will build a total of 95 single-family detached homes, followed by two phases that will build 152 total single-family attached homes and then 113 more single-family detached homes.



