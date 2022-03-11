Hall County announces a new planning director, four months after Sarah McQuade’s resignation

Hall County announced Randi Doveton will be the county’s next director of planning and development, about four months after Sarah McQuade resigned from the position.
Doveton currently serves as the zoning director for Macon-Bibb County’s Planning and Zoning Commission, where she previously served as a senior development review officer, according to a Hall County press release.
“I am excited to serve the citizens of Hall County and to help guide and foster intentional growth and development in the community,” Doveton said.
McQuade resigned in November shortly after she turned down a demotion. Public Works and Utilities Director Srikanth Yamala had been filling in as interim planning director.
While at Macon-Bibb County, Doveton coordinated interdepartmental plan review and reviewed proposals for code compliance, among other duties, the press release states.
“Randi has outstanding credentials that meet the qualifications and skillset we are looking for in our organization,” County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement.
Doveton received a Bachelor of Business and Public Administration from the University Phoenix and has completed Urban and Regional Planning/Geographic Information Systems (GIS) coursework at the University of Florida.