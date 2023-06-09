Growth may reignite as Flowery Branch takes this action concerning sewer plant

The project was budgeted at about $23 million, but bids came in at between $52 million and $57 million.

“I was floored,” Mayor Ed Asbridge said at the time.

The council ended up directing city officials to stop accepting sewer applications until the future becomes clearer. “We have to slow this train, to be able to take a breath for a moment and get this figured out,” Parrish said.

Flowery Branch began embarking on ways to free up capacity as soon as possible.

One of those ways was to make some internal fixes at the plant off Atlanta Highway near downtown.

“We’ve gotten more aeration in the plant and … less smells coming out of the plant, thankfully,” Parrish said Thursday, July 8.

Sewer flows through the plant were just under 700,000 gallons per day last month, she said.

The city’s capacity is about 900,000 gallons.

Parrish told The Times at least one residential developer is likely to apply for sewer permits.

“There are other developments that are zipping along (and have) gotten their land disturbance permit,” she said. “We’ve got a little bit of development but nothing like I think we would have if (sewer permits) were open again.”

Sewer permits are typically obtained by developers before the building starts.

“When they get their building permit, they pay for their sewer tap at that time,” Parrish said.

Flowery Branch is under a 90-day moratorium on annexation and rezoning requests, but that is set to expire July 5. City Council voted June 1 to approve a batch of zoning changes that would, among other things, modernize the city code’s rules on rezonings and other development matters.

In another key development, the city took steps toward expanding the sewer plant by voting June 1 to hire an Atlanta-based company to work with the city in designing and building the plant expansion.

The original plan was to build a plant able to treat 2.2 million gallons per day. The new plan is for a new plant to handle 1.5 million gallons per day and “do a little bit of rehab on the old plant, so together we can have that 2.2 million gallons per day,” Parrish has said.

Also, Flowery Branch may get some help in the interim from Gainesville, as an agreement between the two cities calls for Gainesville to treat up to 400,000 gallons per day of sewer through Dec. 31, 2028, the document states.

Construction is underway on the $2 million project, which involves a connection between Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road near Flowery Branch and Flat Creek treatment plant in Gainesville, “with funding to be provided from system development charges,” according to the city’s summary of the project.

Parrish has said she hopes the project will be completed by August.