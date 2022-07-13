Grocery-anchored shopping center proposed at this New Holland location

A grocery-anchored shopping center is coming to the 75-acre LImestone Greenway multi-use development in the New Holland community.
Tenants haven’t been named yet, but Limestone Marketplace will feature a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, three 8,400-square-foot restaurants or retail shops and four outparcels varying in size from 1 acre to 1.75 acres, according to Atlanta developer Branch Properties’ website.
The new development would be on Limestone Parkway at New Holland Way, across from New Holland Market, which features a Kroger Marketplace.
“The shopping center has amazing visibility” and “will be accessed by a large volume of consumers from some of Gainesville's most traveled thoroughfares,” Branch’s website states.
Other details weren’t available, except that the center also would be off Victory Street at Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board voted Tuesday, July 12, to recommend the city’s annexation of Victory Street, one of a series of streets off Jesse Jewell lined with century-old homes making up the unincorporated New Holland community.
The board’s recommendation was forwarded to Gainesville City Council, which will vote later on the matter.
If annexed, the road would be widened and curbing, gutter, sidewalks and decorative street lights would be installed. Also, trees would be planted and on-street parallel parking added, according to city documents.
Branch Properties would pay for the improvements, with Victory Street providing secondary access to the shopping center, according to the city.
The road would be maintained as a public street, the city says.
Apartments, townhomes and other retail development are planned for Limestone Greenway.