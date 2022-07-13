Grocery-anchored shopping center proposed at this New Holland location

A grocery-anchored shopping center is coming to the 75-acre LImestone Greenway multi-use development in the New Holland community.



Tenants haven’t been named yet, but Limestone Marketplace will feature a 48,387-square-foot grocery store, three 8,400-square-foot restaurants or retail shops and four outparcels varying in size from 1 acre to 1.75 acres, according to Atlanta developer Branch Properties’ website.