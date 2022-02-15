Goooooal! Mini soccer field popping up at this Gainesville park

Myrtle Street Park will replace its old playground area with a mini soccer field, and Gainesville officials hope to install more of these unique fields in other parks around the city.

The mini-field is a 60-foot by 90-foot lighted court with artificial turf and smaller goals, with fencing all around, Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said. It will also likely come with some spectator seating, and turf fields like this are growing in popularity, she said.

“Right now we have a lot of our community patrons who play soccer on our tennis courts, so this is giving them a specific opportunity to play soccer on a turf field,” Mattison said.