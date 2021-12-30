Gas station/self-storage facility proposed at this Friendship Road site in South Hall

A 60,000-square-foot self-storage facility and 6,943-square-foot retail building are proposed off a busy Friendship Road intersection in South Hall.
The retail building would include 4,255 square feet for a convenience store/gas station, according to plans.
“It’s been presented to Circle K and they are looking it over, but nothing is firmed up,” said Mitch Peevy, spokesman for the development.
The development is proposed on 3 acres at 4396 Friendship Road and 4426 Ridge Road, near Hog Mountain Road and about a mile from Interstate 985. Buford Corn Maze is across the road from the property.
The project would take place in two phases, with the gas station being built first. A septic system would be in the area designated for the self-storage facility.
“Once sewer is accessible to the property and the septic system is no longer necessary, the area will be the site of the self-storage building,” according to planning documents.
Hall County is applying for a $42.48 million grant for sewer improvements throughout the county, including on Friendship Road.
The area is prime for development, with property across Ridge Road approved in 2019 for a shopping center. A QuikTrip gas station is planned off Friendship Road near I-985, in front of Friendship Distribution Center, a new 78-acre office-warehouse park that extends from I-985 to North Bogan Road.
The self-storage/gas station plans are set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The applicant, SAAD Investments Inc,, is seeking to rezone the site from agricultural-residential and suburban shopping to planned commercial development.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 60,000-square foot self-storage facility and 6,943-square-foot retail building, including gas station, off Friendship Road
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.