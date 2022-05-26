Gainesville Renaissance is mostly done, except for the retail and the residents

Gainesville Renaissance off the downtown square is now mostly primed and ready for tenants, retail and residential.
And the retail ones are starting to line up.
Two restaurants, Taqueria Tsunami and a yet-named Italian restaurant, have committed to opposite ends of the three-story building off Spring and Main streets. And a men’s clothing store, Onward Reserve, also has signed on.
“The tenants are great in every respect,” said Doug Ivester, owner of the 60,000-square-foot mixed-use development, during a visit to the building Wednesday, May 25. “They’ll be great for the community.”
It’s now a matter of drawing the remaining seven tenants to fill the ground floor of Gainesville Renaissance, and officials are being picky.
“We don't want someone to come in here, be here for two years and be gone,” said Fred Roddy, the project’s developer. “We’re trying to find well-capitalized, good operators, and that takes a lot longer. The end result is better.”
Preconstruction is underway for Taqueria Tsunami and plans are being finalized for the Italian restaurant, said Angie Kennedy, spokeswoman for Carroll Daniel Construction, the project’s builder.
Carroll Daniel “will assist with any construction coordination as needed, but the interior restaurant and retail spaces will likely be constructed by the tenants' respective specialty contractors,” she said.
Construction could begin soon on Taqueria Tsunami, Roddy said.
The second floor floor is occupied by Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling, which opened in April.
Eight condominium units will fill the building’s third floor, with a two-story one reserved for Ivester. Roddy described Ivester’s condo, which will feature an elevator and balconies overseeing the square, as “the model.”
“We’re trying to wrestle through … getting that going,” Roddy said.
The schedule on the units is uncertain, with Roddy saying that supply delays on certain items “are six months or more.”
Carroll Daniel is building Ivester’s unit and will be heavily involved with mechanical, electrical and plumbing for the other suites, Kennedy said.
“Beyond that, any additional construction services needed will likely be completed by a specialty trade contractor,” she said.