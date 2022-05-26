Gainesville Renaissance is mostly done, except for the retail and the residents

Gainesville Renaissance off the downtown square is now mostly primed and ready for tenants, retail and residential.

And the retail ones are starting to line up.

Two restaurants, Taqueria Tsunami and a yet-named Italian restaurant, have committed to opposite ends of the three-story building off Spring and Main streets. And a men’s clothing store, Onward Reserve, also has signed on.

“The tenants are great in every respect,” said Doug Ivester, owner of the 60,000-square-foot mixed-use development, during a visit to the building Wednesday, May 25. “They’ll be great for the community.”