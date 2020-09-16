Gainesville Renaissance breaks ground on ‘fourth side of the square’

Gainesville Renaissance, the mixed-use development on the Spring Street side of Gainesville’s downtown square, broke ground Wednesday, Sept. 16. The development will bring residential space to the square and is one of many changes downtown will see within the next two years.

The three-story project will have six spaces on the first floor, with two reserved for restaurants.

Developer Fred Roddy said Wednesday that no tenants had signed on yet for the first-floor retail space. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s just not really a good time to be talking to retail tenants,” he said.

Roddy said he hopes to recruit a variety of tenants for the space.

“We want a dining experience that will keep people here, as opposed to you get dressed up and have to go somewhere out of town to eat,” he said. “We want one or both of these restaurants to be really a place that people are really excited to stay here and enjoy.”

The second floor will house Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling. On the third floor are eight condominiums.