Gainesville realtor plans to restore 100-year-old Lula schoolhouse as luxury apartments

A forlorn brick building has long stood on Carter Street on the fringe of downtown Lula.
The 100-year-old structure, once known as the Lee Institute, was an elementary school for the children of Lula and the neighboring town of Belton.
Gainesville realtor Frank Norton Jr., who purchased the property last year, now plans to restore that building into luxury apartment units. The project, he explained, is a continuation of his family’s efforts to preserve history in the modern era.
Sometime around the turn of the century, according to Norton, the last remaining 4,000 square feet of the structure was a dormitory for about 12-16 teachers.
“We identified it as an interesting restoration project,” Norton said. “Our family has a history of restoration projects. Today, (we) have ownership interests in 47 historic buildings (that are) 75 years or older.”
Since ridding the building of mold and mildew, Norton has requested a variance from the city's 1,200-square-foot minimum requirement to 1,000 square feet for four, two-bedroom luxury apartments.
Lula City Manager Dennis Bergin said council members will consider the variance request after a public hearing on Monday.
“My concern for that property as it develops is twofold,” Bergin said. “How does it affect the surrounding properties (and) the streets — what can they handle? What can we do to make sure, as that property develops, to lessen the impact on surrounding properties? Council can weigh whether or not they want to reduce the square footage.”
The cost of the project or an anticipated rent price has not yet been determined, Norton said.
“These are not cheap to renovate,” he said. “It would be easier to tear a building down, but we have this appreciation for old buildings and saving old buildings.”
Recognizing the city’s prime position for growth, Norton said he’s invested in Lula long-term as a potential destination for redevelopment.
“We are committed to continue to invest in Lula,” he said. “We have a lot of excitement about Lula. I think it has tremendous potential, and we look forward to restoring a little part of it. We are constantly looking at other opportunities in the city of Lula."
A public hearing for Norton’s variance request will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Lula City Hall.