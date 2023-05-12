Gainesville realtor plans to restore 100-year-old Lula schoolhouse as luxury apartments

Gainesville realtor Frank Norton Jr., who purchased the property last year, now plans to restore that building into luxury apartment units. The project, he explained, is a continuation of his family’s efforts to preserve history in the modern era.



Sometime around the turn of the century, according to Norton, the last remaining 4,000 square feet of the structure was a dormitory for about 12-16 teachers.

“We identified it as an interesting restoration project,” Norton said. “Our family has a history of restoration projects. Today, (we) have ownership interests in 47 historic buildings (that are) 75 years or older.”