Gainesville picked up more residents past two years, but Oakwood has highest growth rate

Gainesville grew by 6.2% the past two years, the highest rate of population growth among Georgia cities its size or larger. It is also second only to South Fulton city in numerical growth among that group of cities.

South Fulton, which became a city in 2017, grew from 108,218 in 2020 to 111,158 in 2022, or 2,940 residents. It grew by 2.7%.

Hall County’s county seat is closing in on a key 50,000 population marker. Comparison charts released by the Census Bureau in the report focus on cities with populations of 50,000 or more.

Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon said several factors may play into the city’s rapid growth, including a migration from counties closer to Atlanta, such as Gwinnett and Cobb but also from other areas in the U.S. recognizing Gainesville as part of the Atlanta area.

“We’re situated where we’re convenient to Atlanta, so we’re located nicely, geographically,” he said.

Gainesville isn’t, however, the fastest growing city in Hall County.

That title belongs to its neighbor to the south, Oakwood. Census estimates show it increased from 4,860 residents in 2020 to 5,975 residents in 2022, or by 23%. Coming in second was Flowery Branch, which grew from 9,512 to 10,938, or 15%.

“When we look at the number of housing units Oakwood has approved since 2017, it is probably reflective of an accurate increase,” Councilwoman Sheri Millwood said. “I will say we believe the 2020 count for Oakwood was probably a little low. So, the (23% increase) is probably a little low as well.”

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said, “I am not surprised by the growth. Oakwood has approved over 2,500 housing units in a little over 5 years. An increase in population does come with an increase in service demand for the local governments across the board.”

Couvillon also said that with higher numbers comes bigger challenges, particularly traffic.

He said that’s a big push for Gainesville as it tries to improve key arteries such as Green Street and Dawsonville Highway. He also noted that a planned Nov. 7 vote on a transportation special purpose local option sales tax, or TSPLOST, that, if passed, might bring about “transformational changes in traffic patterns.”

TSPLOST would involve projects throughout Hall, which, as a whole, is also growing rapidly.

The latest population estimates show Hall had 212,692 people, as of July 1, 2022, or a 4.7% increase from 203,136 in 2020.

The data also shows Hall grew at a 2.6% clip between 2021 and 2022, compared to 1.8% between 2020 and 2021.

At the 2.6% rate, Hall’s population could be on pace for 218,222 people by July 1, 2023.