Gainesville man wants to make selling fruit legal at this location

People have tried selling fruit before at the empty dirt lot off Memorial Park Drive and Browns Bridge Road.

And they’ve been cited for not having a business license. Plus, there’s the issue of the .89-acre lot at 2002 Memorial Park Drive being zoned residential.

Bernardo Perez of Gainesville wants to make all things legal, seeking to rezone the property to highway business so he can put up a 600-square-foot building where he can sell fruit, such as watermelon and mangoes.