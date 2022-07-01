Gainesville man wants to make selling fruit legal at this location

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed fruit stand off Memorial Park Drive at Browns Bridge Road
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
People have tried selling fruit before at the empty dirt lot off Memorial Park Drive and Browns Bridge Road.
And they’ve been cited for not having a business license. Plus, there’s the issue of the .89-acre lot at 2002 Memorial Park Drive being zoned residential.
Bernardo Perez of Gainesville wants to make all things legal, seeking to rezone the property to highway business so he can put up a 600-square-foot building where he can sell fruit, such as watermelon and mangoes.
The site, which would also feature parking spaces, sits near Paul Drive and close to a four-way stop on Memorial Park Drive at Old Flowery Branch Road.
“He wants to officially open a fruit store there,” said Salomon Sancen, who is applying for the rezoning on behalf of Perez, who also sells fruit at Pendergrass Flea Market near Interstate 85 in Jackson County.
“He doesn’t have anything specific in mind, so whatever we’re allowed to do, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”
Perez proposes operating the business 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays.
Sancen, representing Perez, is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 5, with the rezoning request.
Hall County planning officials are recommending denial as the business “would introduce a non-residential zoning classification” to the solely residential area.
“This request appears to be spot zoning,” officials said.
Also, there are traffic concerns, as traffic backs up from the four-way stop to Browns Bridge Road. Officials have considered fixing the intersection of Memorial Park Drive and Old Flowery Branch Road.
The planning board will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action after an Aug. 11 public hearing.